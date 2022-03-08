Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1,257.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Teknova (TKNO)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.