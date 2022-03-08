Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.20

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €117.20 ($127.39) and last traded at €123.60 ($134.35), with a volume of 16319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €122.20 ($132.83).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($232.61) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €163.58 and its 200-day moving average is €174.13. The stock has a market cap of $706.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.