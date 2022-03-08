Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $43.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,792.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3,308.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

