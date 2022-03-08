Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,742.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,308.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

