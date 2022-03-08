Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,703.04

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,703.04 and last traded at $2,740.03, with a volume of 48878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,749.06.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,308.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
