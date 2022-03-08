Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,703.04

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,703.04 and last traded at $2,740.03, with a volume of 48878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,749.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,308.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

