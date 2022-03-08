AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Update

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.64% of AMCON Distributing worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIT traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.80. 142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

