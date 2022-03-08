Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 759,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

