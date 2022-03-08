American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF makes up about 6.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.75% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,381,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 760.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 602.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QINT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

