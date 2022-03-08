American Electric Power Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

AEPPL traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,915. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEPPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 205,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the period.

