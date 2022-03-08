American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 289,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 969.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

