American International Group Inc. Sells 795 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $388.91 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.00 and a 200 day moving average of $593.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

