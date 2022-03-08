American International Group Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 597.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of AIZ opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $132.17 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.