American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other American National Group news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,771. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in American National Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of American National Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.56. American National Group has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

