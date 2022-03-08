American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,004. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

