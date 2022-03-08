American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $295.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $311.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.
Shares of AMT opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.05 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
