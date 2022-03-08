American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $295.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $311.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.05 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

