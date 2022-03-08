AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Trading Down 2.7%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

