Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading Down 1.1%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 5,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 353.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,312,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter.

