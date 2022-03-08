Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 2.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 6,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVPS. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000.

