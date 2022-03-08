Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after buying an additional 172,218 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

