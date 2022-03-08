Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

CLAR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 435,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

