Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CURI opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

