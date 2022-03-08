Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

