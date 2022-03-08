Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

