Analysts Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.03. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Traeger.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
COOK stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
