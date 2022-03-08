Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 8th (BL, DIN, EGY, EQ, EQH, ESE, FBP, FCRD, FLNC, FMNB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 8th:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

