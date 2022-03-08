Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,280. The company has a market cap of $328.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,784 shares of company stock worth $2,389,397 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

