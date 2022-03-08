Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,765. The company has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.