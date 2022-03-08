Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.21.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 1.40 on Tuesday, hitting 26.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 28.84. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $2,770,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

