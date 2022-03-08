Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MNOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.24. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

