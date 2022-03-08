Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

