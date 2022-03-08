Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,568. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 430,021 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

