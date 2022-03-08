Analysts Issue Forecasts for MediWound Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

