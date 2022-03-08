Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aecon Group (AEGXF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF):

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.50 to C$17.25.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50.

3/2/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

