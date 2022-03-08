Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) recently:

3/1/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

2/15/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

2/1/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

1/21/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

1/19/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

NYSE:HASI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,209. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

