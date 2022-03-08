Analyzing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. PDC Energy pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals pays out 132.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PDC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.86 billion 3.74 -$724.32 million $5.26 13.69 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.72 $67.83 million $1.94 12.65

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Dorchester Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 28.15% 31.34% 15.48% Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $76.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats PDC Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.