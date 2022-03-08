Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,985. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

