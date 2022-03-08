AnaptysBio (ANAB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AnaptysBio had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00.

3/4/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2022 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $829.50 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

