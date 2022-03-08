AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.72 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $829.50 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

