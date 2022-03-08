Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $958.44 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $958.44 million and approximately $192.52 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00009456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,407,384 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

