Andrew D. Baglino Sells 897 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $941.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $929.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.
About Tesla (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
