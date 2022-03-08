Andrew D. Baglino Sells 897 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $19.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.40. 26,747,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,705,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $941.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $929.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

