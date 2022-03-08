Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 1,170 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 1,138,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

