Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
