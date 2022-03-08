Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) versus Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Financial Contrast

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Anghami has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anghami and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 3 10 2 0 1.93

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 170.68%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 1.59 $602.06 million $0.34 12.47

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

