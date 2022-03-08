Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 20761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

The firm has a market cap of C$639.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

