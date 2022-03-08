ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

