ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,556 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 2.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.35% of ANSYS worth $122,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,219,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 65.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,214. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

