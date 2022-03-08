Antonio F. Fernandez Purchases 25,700 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 770,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

