Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

About Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.