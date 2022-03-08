Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

