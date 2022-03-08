AppCoins Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $921,885.54 and $14.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102862 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 242,236,895 coins and its circulating supply is 242,236,894 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.